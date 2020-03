Bhopal, 16/3: MP Chief Minister Kamalnath challenges the Bharatiya Janta Party to bring a no-confidence motion in the house if they have the numbers. He also added that the speaker will decide whether to conduct a floor test today in the assembly. He also accused that BJP is holding more than 12 MLAs captive.

The MP crisis arises when the former veteran Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned and joined BJP.