Corona is spreading like wildfire in Spain

Madrid, 16/3: While the rate of coronavirus infection in China has dropped, it is on the rise in European countries. In Spain, 2,000 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, with more than 100 deaths. Spain is the most affected country in Europe after Italy. The total number of infected people has risen to 7753, with 288 deaths. The Spanish government has shut down nationwide educational institutions, tourist attractions, etc. and advised not to leave the house unless absolutely necessary.

In Iran, 1,209 new cases of infection have been reported in the past 24 hours, with 113 deaths. The Middle East is the most affected country by Iran, which has been hit hard by the financial crisis. The number of infected people has risen to 13,938, with 724 deaths.