MP political crisis: Supreme Court orders floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday

New Delhi, 19/3: The Supreme Court ordered the Kamal Nath government on Thursday of Madhya Pradesh to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly on Friday.

Supreme Court gave its judgment on a plea filed by the opposition BJP, the apex court orders floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday. The BJP had filed a petition in the top court after 22 rebel Congress MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Assembly.

Rebel Congress MLAs have been camped in Bengaluru after sending their resignations to the Speaker through an emissary.