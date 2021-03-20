MP Woman did this after a man tries to Rape Her!

FeaturedCrimeNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 123,028,191
    World
    Confirmed: 123,028,191
    Active: 21,160,349
    Recovered: 99,152,178
    Death: 2,715,664
  • USA 30,427,350
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,427,350
    Active: 7,262,818
    Recovered: 22,610,416
    Death: 554,116
  • Brazil 11,877,009
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,877,009
    Active: 1,203,024
    Recovered: 10,383,460
    Death: 290,525
  • India 11,555,284
    India
    Confirmed: 11,555,284
    Active: 288,358
    Recovered: 11,107,332
    Death: 159,594
  • Russia 4,447,570
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,447,570
    Active: 292,259
    Recovered: 4,060,652
    Death: 94,659
  • UK 4,285,684
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,285,684
    Active: 538,165
    Recovered: 3,621,493
    Death: 126,026
  • Italy 3,332,418
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,332,418
    Active: 556,539
    Recovered: 2,671,638
    Death: 104,241
  • Turkey 2,971,633
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,971,633
    Active: 153,012
    Recovered: 2,788,757
    Death: 29,864
  • Germany 2,645,186
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,645,186
    Active: 160,413
    Recovered: 2,409,700
    Death: 75,073
  • Pakistan 623,135
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 623,135
    Active: 29,576
    Recovered: 579,760
    Death: 13,799
  • China 90,087
    China
    Confirmed: 90,087
    Active: 162
    Recovered: 85,289
    Death: 4,636

Sidhi, 20/3: A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district has chopped off a man’s genitals after he tries to rape her. A case has been filed against the man as well as the woman.

As per a report in PTI, a 45-year-old woman chopped off the genitals of a man, who had allegedly tried to rape her by sneaking into her house in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Umariha village, approximately 50 kms from the district headquarters, around 11 pm on Thursday, they said.

The woman’s husband had gone out of station when the incident occurred, said the woman in her complaint.

Khaddi police outpost in-charge sub inspector (SI) Dharmendra Singh Rajput said, “The woman was at home with her 13-year-old son when the accused (45) entered their house. However, thinking that a thief had sneaked in, her son ran to safety out of the house”.

Thereafter, the accused thrashed the woman and tried to sexually assault her. However, she resisted his attempt for over 20 minutes, PTI quoted the official as saying.

“In a bid to save herself, the woman picked up a sickle lying under her cot and cut off the man”s genitals. The woman then reached the police outpost and lodged a complaint against him around 1.30 am on Friday,” Rajput said.

The police took the accused to a hospital for first aid, he added. He was later admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Rewa district for further treatment.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.