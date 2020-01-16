MS Dhoni out of BCCI annual contract list

Mumbai,16/1: In a shocking development captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been left out of the central annual contract list. It also fuels the speculation of the retirement of Dhoni. MSD has not been featured in the last 6-8 months. That also may be the reason for his exclusion.

Here is the complete list of contracted players

Grade A+ – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A – R Ashwin, R Jadeja, B Kumar, Mohd Shami, C Pujara, KL Rahul, A Rahane, S Dhawan, I Sharma, K Yadav, R Pant

Grade B – Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal

Grade C– Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar