MS Dhoni’s Bald Look Starts a Meme Fest on Twitter. Have a look at these Hilarious Tweets!

FeaturedEntertainmentSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 15/3: MS Dhoni who had come to the Indian Team with long hairs has gone bald for an ad shoot. MS has spotted different looks throughout his career.

Dhoni’s new look for the IPL 2021 ad has triggered a meme fest. People are sharing hilarious memes on the ex-Indian captain.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
