MS Dhoni’s Bald Look Starts a Meme Fest on Twitter. Have a look at these Hilarious Tweets!

New Delhi, 15/3: MS Dhoni who had come to the Indian Team with long hairs has gone bald for an ad shoot. MS has spotted different looks throughout his career.
Dhoni’s new look for the IPL 2021 ad has triggered a meme fest. People are sharing hilarious memes on the ex-Indian captain.
#VIVOIPL salutes the new Indian spirit that is eager to innovate and rewrite the rulebook.
Will history be created yet again this IPL?
Join us in celebrating #IndiaKaApnaMantra.
LIVE from Apr 9 | Broadcast starts 6 PM, Match starts 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/6IcKGwy4np
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021
Dhoni on the field
Inside Outside pic.twitter.com/HpL6zhbn7g
— کنجر (@Akramwasim_) March 13, 2021
Dhoni when required rate is below 2 Vs Dhoni when required rate is above 9 pic.twitter.com/8WPCKb5i7C
— Prasad Patil (@Prasad_One8) March 14, 2021
"my hair ain't there" singh dhoni pic.twitter.com/taLddTbozp
— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 13, 2021
Therapist: Dhoni Monk is not real!
*The Dhoni monk*: pic.twitter.com/whNYo9M24w
— Sakthii (@gunthrach) March 13, 2021
"it's 45th over do something"
Dhoni : pic.twitter.com/ynp6Dv9Zvb
— Savage (@CutestFunniest) March 13, 2021