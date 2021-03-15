Amir Khan Quits Social Media. See his last Post!

COVID-19 Updates World 120,553,130 World Confirmed: 120,553,130 Active: 20,814,562 Recovered: 97,071,313 Death: 2,667,255

USA 30,084,925 USA Confirmed: 30,084,925 Active: 7,368,339 Recovered: 22,169,286 Death: 547,300

Brazil 11,483,370 Brazil Confirmed: 11,483,370 Active: 1,141,235 Recovered: 10,063,808 Death: 278,327

India 11,404,279 India Confirmed: 11,404,279 Active: 226,627 Recovered: 11,018,816 Death: 158,836

Russia 4,400,045 Russia Confirmed: 4,400,045 Active: 303,975 Recovered: 4,003,576 Death: 92,494

UK 4,258,438 UK Confirmed: 4,258,438 Active: 635,997 Recovered: 3,496,925 Death: 125,516

Italy 3,223,142 Italy Confirmed: 3,223,142 Active: 531,266 Recovered: 2,589,731 Death: 102,145

Turkey 2,879,390 Turkey Confirmed: 2,879,390 Active: 148,825 Recovered: 2,701,076 Death: 29,489

Germany 2,580,397 Germany Confirmed: 2,580,397 Active: 141,313 Recovered: 2,365,100 Death: 73,984

Pakistan 607,453 Pakistan Confirmed: 607,453 Active: 22,038 Recovered: 571,878 Death: 13,537

China 90,049 China Confirmed: 90,049 Active: 175 Recovered: 85,238 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 15/3: Mr Perfectionist Amir Khan has quit social media a day after his 56th Birthday. The actor posted a statement to inform his fans and followers that it is his last post and said that future updates on his life and films will be found on the official social media handles of Aamir Khan Productions.

In his last social media post, Aamir Khan wrote that his heart is full with the love and warmth from his fans. He wrote, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretense. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always (sic).”

Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on March 14. He said that he is quitting social media to completely focus on work.