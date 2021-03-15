Amir Khan Quits Social Media. See his last Post!

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 120,553,130
    World
    Confirmed: 120,553,130
    Active: 20,814,562
    Recovered: 97,071,313
    Death: 2,667,255
  • USA 30,084,925
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,084,925
    Active: 7,368,339
    Recovered: 22,169,286
    Death: 547,300
  • Brazil 11,483,370
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,483,370
    Active: 1,141,235
    Recovered: 10,063,808
    Death: 278,327
  • India 11,404,279
    India
    Confirmed: 11,404,279
    Active: 226,627
    Recovered: 11,018,816
    Death: 158,836
  • Russia 4,400,045
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,400,045
    Active: 303,975
    Recovered: 4,003,576
    Death: 92,494
  • UK 4,258,438
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,258,438
    Active: 635,997
    Recovered: 3,496,925
    Death: 125,516
  • Italy 3,223,142
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,223,142
    Active: 531,266
    Recovered: 2,589,731
    Death: 102,145
  • Turkey 2,879,390
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,879,390
    Active: 148,825
    Recovered: 2,701,076
    Death: 29,489
  • Germany 2,580,397
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,580,397
    Active: 141,313
    Recovered: 2,365,100
    Death: 73,984
  • Pakistan 607,453
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 607,453
    Active: 22,038
    Recovered: 571,878
    Death: 13,537
  • China 90,049
    China
    Confirmed: 90,049
    Active: 175
    Recovered: 85,238
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 15/3: Mr Perfectionist Amir Khan has quit social media a day after his 56th Birthday.  The actor posted a statement to inform his fans and followers that it is his last post and said that future updates on his life and films will be found on the official social media handles of Aamir Khan Productions.

In his last social media post, Aamir Khan wrote that his heart is full with the love and warmth from his fans. He wrote, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretense. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always (sic).”

Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on March 14. He said that he is quitting social media to completely focus on work.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.