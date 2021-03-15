Amir Khan Quits Social Media. See his last Post!

-
Mumbai, 15/3: Mr Perfectionist Amir Khan has quit social media a day after his 56th Birthday. The actor posted a statement to inform his fans and followers that it is his last post and said that future updates on his life and films will be found on the official social media handles of Aamir Khan Productions.
In his last social media post, Aamir Khan wrote that his heart is full with the love and warmth from his fans. He wrote, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretense. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always (sic).”
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 15, 2021
Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on March 14. He said that he is quitting social media to completely focus on work.