Mukesh Ambani becomes richest Asian

COVID-19 Updates World 114,000,595 World Confirmed: 114,000,595 Active: 21,907,208 Recovered: 89,563,794 Death: 2,529,593

USA 29,136,912 USA Confirmed: 29,136,912 Active: 9,079,762 Recovered: 19,534,068 Death: 523,082

India 11,079,979 India Confirmed: 11,079,979 Active: 159,558 Recovered: 10,763,451 Death: 156,970

Brazil 10,457,794 Brazil Confirmed: 10,457,794 Active: 848,832 Recovered: 9,355,974 Death: 252,988

Russia 4,223,186 Russia Confirmed: 4,223,186 Active: 354,496 Recovered: 3,783,386 Death: 85,304

UK 4,163,085 UK Confirmed: 4,163,085 Active: 1,261,501 Recovered: 2,779,169 Death: 122,415

Italy 2,888,923 Italy Confirmed: 2,888,923 Active: 404,664 Recovered: 2,387,032 Death: 97,227

Turkey 2,683,971 Turkey Confirmed: 2,683,971 Active: 98,754 Recovered: 2,556,785 Death: 28,432

Germany 2,436,506 Germany Confirmed: 2,436,506 Active: 122,885 Recovered: 2,243,200 Death: 70,421

Pakistan 578,797 Pakistan Confirmed: 578,797 Active: 21,554 Recovered: 544,406 Death: 12,837

China 89,887 China Confirmed: 89,887 Active: 230 Recovered: 85,021 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 27/2: In a major development, India’s business tycoon and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani overtook China’s Zhong Shanshan who lost $22 billion this week to become the richest person in Asia.

Zhong Shanshan’s bottled-water company lost a record 20 percent this week. With a net worth of about $80 billion, Mukesh Ambani is now richer than Zhong Shanshan, who is worth $76.6 billion.