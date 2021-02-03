Mumbai Civic Body Official Drinks Sanitizer. Watch the Viral Video Here!

COVID-19 Updates World 104,495,454 World Confirmed: 104,495,454 Active: 25,855,287 Recovered: 76,374,907 Death: 2,265,260

USA 27,027,430 USA Confirmed: 27,027,430 Active: 9,818,915 Recovered: 16,750,647 Death: 457,868

India 10,778,206 India Confirmed: 10,778,206 Active: 161,865 Recovered: 10,461,706 Death: 154,635

Brazil 9,286,256 Brazil Confirmed: 9,286,256 Active: 898,944 Recovered: 8,160,929 Death: 226,383

Russia 3,901,204 Russia Confirmed: 3,901,204 Active: 461,153 Recovered: 3,365,367 Death: 74,684

UK 3,852,623 UK Confirmed: 3,852,623 Active: 1,956,904 Recovered: 1,787,706 Death: 108,013

Italy 2,570,608 Italy Confirmed: 2,570,608 Active: 437,765 Recovered: 2,043,499 Death: 89,344

Turkey 2,492,977 Turkey Confirmed: 2,492,977 Active: 87,670 Recovered: 2,379,070 Death: 26,237

Germany 2,240,814 Germany Confirmed: 2,240,814 Active: 208,155 Recovered: 1,973,200 Death: 59,459

Pakistan 549,032 Pakistan Confirmed: 549,032 Active: 33,184 Recovered: 504,046 Death: 11,802

China 89,619 China Confirmed: 89,619 Active: 1,516 Recovered: 83,467 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 3/2: A senior official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai has accidentally consumed Hand Sanitizer instead of water today. He was presenting the civic body’s education budget in the afternoon.

No harm was caused as he realized his mistake soon and spat out the sanitizer immediately.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media sites in which the official was seen opening a bottle with a white cap and taking the sip.

Watch the Video here: