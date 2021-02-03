Mumbai Civic Body Official Drinks Sanitizer. Watch the Viral Video Here!

-
World
104,495,454
WorldConfirmed: 104,495,454Active: 25,855,287Recovered: 76,374,907Death: 2,265,260
-
USA
27,027,430
USAConfirmed: 27,027,430Active: 9,818,915Recovered: 16,750,647Death: 457,868
-
India
10,778,206
IndiaConfirmed: 10,778,206Active: 161,865Recovered: 10,461,706Death: 154,635
-
Brazil
9,286,256
BrazilConfirmed: 9,286,256Active: 898,944Recovered: 8,160,929Death: 226,383
-
Russia
3,901,204
RussiaConfirmed: 3,901,204Active: 461,153Recovered: 3,365,367Death: 74,684
-
UK
3,852,623
UKConfirmed: 3,852,623Active: 1,956,904Recovered: 1,787,706Death: 108,013
-
Italy
2,570,608
ItalyConfirmed: 2,570,608Active: 437,765Recovered: 2,043,499Death: 89,344
-
Turkey
2,492,977
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,492,977Active: 87,670Recovered: 2,379,070Death: 26,237
-
Germany
2,240,814
GermanyConfirmed: 2,240,814Active: 208,155Recovered: 1,973,200Death: 59,459
-
Pakistan
549,032
PakistanConfirmed: 549,032Active: 33,184Recovered: 504,046Death: 11,802
-
China
89,619
ChinaConfirmed: 89,619Active: 1,516Recovered: 83,467Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 3/2: A senior official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai has accidentally consumed Hand Sanitizer instead of water today. He was presenting the civic body’s education budget in the afternoon.
No harm was caused as he realized his mistake soon and spat out the sanitizer immediately.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media sites in which the official was seen opening a bottle with a white cap and taking the sip.
Watch the Video here:
#WATCH: BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar accidentally drinks from a bottle of hand sanitiser, instead of a bottle of water, during the presentation of Budget in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/MuUfpu8wGT
— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021