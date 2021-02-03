Mumbai Civic Body Official Drinks Sanitizer. Watch the Viral Video Here!

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 104,495,454
    World
    Confirmed: 104,495,454
    Active: 25,855,287
    Recovered: 76,374,907
    Death: 2,265,260
  • USA 27,027,430
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,027,430
    Active: 9,818,915
    Recovered: 16,750,647
    Death: 457,868
  • India 10,778,206
    India
    Confirmed: 10,778,206
    Active: 161,865
    Recovered: 10,461,706
    Death: 154,635
  • Brazil 9,286,256
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,286,256
    Active: 898,944
    Recovered: 8,160,929
    Death: 226,383
  • Russia 3,901,204
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,901,204
    Active: 461,153
    Recovered: 3,365,367
    Death: 74,684
  • UK 3,852,623
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,852,623
    Active: 1,956,904
    Recovered: 1,787,706
    Death: 108,013
  • Italy 2,570,608
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,570,608
    Active: 437,765
    Recovered: 2,043,499
    Death: 89,344
  • Turkey 2,492,977
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,492,977
    Active: 87,670
    Recovered: 2,379,070
    Death: 26,237
  • Germany 2,240,814
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,240,814
    Active: 208,155
    Recovered: 1,973,200
    Death: 59,459
  • Pakistan 549,032
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 549,032
    Active: 33,184
    Recovered: 504,046
    Death: 11,802
  • China 89,619
    China
    Confirmed: 89,619
    Active: 1,516
    Recovered: 83,467
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 3/2: A senior official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai has accidentally consumed Hand Sanitizer instead of water today. He was presenting the civic body’s education budget in the afternoon.

No harm was caused as he realized his mistake soon and spat out the sanitizer immediately.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media sites in which the official was seen opening a bottle with a white cap and taking the sip.

Watch the Video here:

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.