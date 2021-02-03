ବିଷାକ୍ତ ଖାଦ୍ୟ ଖାଇ ୬ ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡି ଶିଶୁ ଗୁରୁତର

-
World
104,497,909
WorldConfirmed: 104,497,909Active: 25,854,550Recovered: 76,378,077Death: 2,265,282
-
USA
27,027,430
USAConfirmed: 27,027,430Active: 9,818,915Recovered: 16,750,647Death: 457,868
-
India
10,778,206
IndiaConfirmed: 10,778,206Active: 161,865Recovered: 10,461,706Death: 154,635
-
Brazil
9,286,256
BrazilConfirmed: 9,286,256Active: 898,944Recovered: 8,160,929Death: 226,383
-
Russia
3,901,204
RussiaConfirmed: 3,901,204Active: 461,153Recovered: 3,365,367Death: 74,684
-
UK
3,852,623
UKConfirmed: 3,852,623Active: 1,956,904Recovered: 1,787,706Death: 108,013
-
Italy
2,570,608
ItalyConfirmed: 2,570,608Active: 437,765Recovered: 2,043,499Death: 89,344
-
Turkey
2,492,977
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,492,977Active: 87,670Recovered: 2,379,070Death: 26,237
-
Germany
2,240,814
GermanyConfirmed: 2,240,814Active: 208,155Recovered: 1,973,200Death: 59,459
-
Pakistan
549,032
PakistanConfirmed: 549,032Active: 33,184Recovered: 504,046Death: 11,802
-
China
89,619
ChinaConfirmed: 89,619Active: 1,516Recovered: 83,467Death: 4,636
ମାଲକାନଗିରି,୩ ।୨: ମାଲକାନଗିରିର ଏକ ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଅଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ବିଷାକ୍ତ ଖାଦ୍ୟ ଖାଇ ୬ ଶିଶୁ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଝାଡାବାନ୍ତି ଯୋଗୁଁ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡିର ୪ରୁ ୫ ବର୍ଷର ୬ଶିଶୁ ଜଡା ଫଳ ଖାଇ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଏହି ଅଘଟଣ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ସିନ୍ଦିରିପାଲ ପଞ୍ଜାୟତ ମୁନିସକୁଣ୍ଡା ଅଙ୍ଗନାବାଡି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଘଟିଯାଇଛି ।