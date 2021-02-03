ବିଷାକ୍ତ ଖାଦ୍ୟ ଖାଇ ୬ ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡି ଶିଶୁ ଗୁରୁତର

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 104,497,909
    World
    Confirmed: 104,497,909
    Active: 25,854,550
    Recovered: 76,378,077
    Death: 2,265,282
  • USA 27,027,430
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,027,430
    Active: 9,818,915
    Recovered: 16,750,647
    Death: 457,868
  • India 10,778,206
    India
    Confirmed: 10,778,206
    Active: 161,865
    Recovered: 10,461,706
    Death: 154,635
  • Brazil 9,286,256
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,286,256
    Active: 898,944
    Recovered: 8,160,929
    Death: 226,383
  • Russia 3,901,204
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,901,204
    Active: 461,153
    Recovered: 3,365,367
    Death: 74,684
  • UK 3,852,623
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,852,623
    Active: 1,956,904
    Recovered: 1,787,706
    Death: 108,013
  • Italy 2,570,608
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,570,608
    Active: 437,765
    Recovered: 2,043,499
    Death: 89,344
  • Turkey 2,492,977
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,492,977
    Active: 87,670
    Recovered: 2,379,070
    Death: 26,237
  • Germany 2,240,814
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,240,814
    Active: 208,155
    Recovered: 1,973,200
    Death: 59,459
  • Pakistan 549,032
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 549,032
    Active: 33,184
    Recovered: 504,046
    Death: 11,802
  • China 89,619
    China
    Confirmed: 89,619
    Active: 1,516
    Recovered: 83,467
    Death: 4,636

ମାଲକାନଗିରି,୩ ।୨: ମାଲକାନଗିରିର ଏକ ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଅଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ବିଷାକ୍ତ ଖାଦ୍ୟ ଖାଇ ୬ ଶିଶୁ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଝାଡାବାନ୍ତି ଯୋଗୁଁ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡିର ୪ରୁ ୫ ବର୍ଷର ୬ଶିଶୁ ଜଡା ଫଳ ଖାଇ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଏହି ଅଘଟଣ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ସିନ୍ଦିରିପାଲ ପଞ୍ଜାୟତ ମୁନିସକୁଣ୍ଡା ଅଙ୍ଗନାବାଡି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଘଟିଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.