Mumbai Police arrested a lawyer for spreading lies on social media over Sushant’s death

Mumbai,16/10: The Cyber ​​Cell of the Mumbai Police has arrested a Delhi-based man for spreading lies on social media over the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian. The arrested person is claiming to be a lawyer.

The accused has been identified as Vibhor Anand, who was taken to Mumbai on Thursday by the police. Police are seeking to increase the custody of the accused. If sources are to be believed, Vibhor Anand made many false allegations against the Maharashtra government and the families over the deaths of Sushant Rajput and Disha Salian. In police interrogation, he has also accepted this fact.