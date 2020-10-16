PM Modi’s “Mission Bihar”

Prime minister Narendra Modi will conduct 12 rallies in the poll-bound Bihar from October 23. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said that””PM Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates. On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya, and Bhagalpur. On October 28, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, and Patna. On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran, and Samastipur. On November 3, rallies in West Champaran, Saharsa, and Araria will be held,”