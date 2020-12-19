MuRIL launched by Google India for 16 Indian Languages

-
New Delhi, 19/12: ‘MuRIL’ a machine learning tool for Indian languages is launched by Google India. It will enable researchers, startups, students, etc with a common language framework.
Multilingual Representations For Indian Languages(MuRIL) is developed by Google. It claims that MuRIL will offer the highest coverage of Indian Languages.
MuRIL is free and one could download it from ‘TensorFlow’. The tool aims to address concerns around Indian language understanding of computer systems.