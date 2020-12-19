MuRIL launched by Google India for 16 Indian Languages

COVID-19 Updates World 76,340,604 World Confirmed: 76,340,604 Active: 21,107,722 Recovered: 53,545,532 Death: 1,687,350

USA 17,925,618 USA Confirmed: 17,925,618 Active: 7,198,310 Recovered: 10,405,890 Death: 321,418

India 10,031,618 India Confirmed: 10,031,618 Active: 306,508 Recovered: 9,579,601 Death: 145,509

Brazil 7,172,165 Brazil Confirmed: 7,172,165 Active: 788,153 Recovered: 6,198,185 Death: 185,827

Russia 2,819,429 Russia Confirmed: 2,819,429 Active: 514,340 Recovered: 2,254,742 Death: 50,347

Turkey 2,004,285 Turkey Confirmed: 2,004,285 Active: 207,366 Recovered: 1,779,068 Death: 17,851

UK 2,004,219 UK Confirmed: 2,004,219 Active: 1,937,144 Recovered: N/A Death: 67,075

Italy 1,938,083 Italy Confirmed: 1,938,083 Active: 620,166 Recovered: 1,249,470 Death: 68,447

Germany 1,483,258 Germany Confirmed: 1,483,258 Active: 371,518 Recovered: 1,085,500 Death: 26,240

Pakistan 454,673 Pakistan Confirmed: 454,673 Active: 40,922 Recovered: 404,501 Death: 9,250

China 86,806 China Confirmed: 86,806 Active: 307 Recovered: 81,865 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 19/12: ‘MuRIL’ a machine learning tool for Indian languages is launched by Google India. It will enable researchers, startups, students, etc with a common language framework.

Multilingual Representations For Indian Languages(MuRIL) is developed by Google. It claims that MuRIL will offer the highest coverage of Indian Languages.

MuRIL is free and one could download it from ‘TensorFlow’. The tool aims to address concerns around Indian language understanding of computer systems.