Muslim man converts to get married, given Police Protection

Yamunanagar, 1/12: A 21-year old Muslim man changed his name and converted to Hinduism, in the Yamunanagar area of Haryana. The 21-year old married a Hindu woman aged 19-years old in a Hindu ceremony on 9 November 2020. However, the newly-wed couple had to approach the High Court as they feared a threat to their lives and personal liberty from the girl’s family, while further submitting that opposition to their marriage was a serious abuse of their rights provided under Article 21 of the Constitution. The Police had to lodge the couple in a protection home for several days while acting on the High Court’s orders to perceive the level of threat and provide protection. The Police had also met the girl’s family and tried to convince them that the marriage was legal and that the couple should be allowed to live together, but yielded no results.