Mysterious 'long cylindrical object' encountered by American Plane, UFO sightings suspected!

FeaturedInternational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Cincinnati, 27/2: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States confirmed that it was aware of the American  Airlines flight’s close encounter with a ‘long cylindrical object’ when it was mid-flight on Sunday.

The Drive reported that the encounter took place when the Airbus A320 plane, AA Flight 2292 from Cincinnati to Phoenix was at a height of 36,000 feet in the northeast corner of New Mexico.

FBI Spokesperson Frank Connor confirmed that he was aware of the incident and a probe will be launched in the matter.

“While our policy is to neither confirm nor deny investigations, the FBI works continuously with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to share intelligence and protect the public. Anyone who is aware of suspicious or criminal activity should contact their local law enforcement agency or the FBI,” said Connor.

Similar encounters of mysterious objects flying above were reported by two pilots on different planes in the same region nearly three years ago.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
