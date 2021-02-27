Mysterious ‘long cylindrical object’ encountered by American Plane, UFO sightings suspected!

COVID-19 Updates World 114,087,468 World Confirmed: 114,087,468 Active: 21,923,425 Recovered: 89,632,751 Death: 2,531,292

USA 29,137,690 USA Confirmed: 29,137,690 Active: 9,080,284 Recovered: 19,534,315 Death: 523,091

India 11,079,979 India Confirmed: 11,079,979 Active: 159,558 Recovered: 10,763,451 Death: 156,970

Brazil 10,457,794 Brazil Confirmed: 10,457,794 Active: 848,832 Recovered: 9,355,974 Death: 252,988

Russia 4,234,720 Russia Confirmed: 4,234,720 Active: 349,571 Recovered: 3,799,406 Death: 85,743

UK 4,163,085 UK Confirmed: 4,163,085 Active: 1,261,501 Recovered: 2,779,169 Death: 122,415

Italy 2,888,923 Italy Confirmed: 2,888,923 Active: 404,664 Recovered: 2,387,032 Death: 97,227

Turkey 2,683,971 Turkey Confirmed: 2,683,971 Active: 98,754 Recovered: 2,556,785 Death: 28,432

Germany 2,436,506 Germany Confirmed: 2,436,506 Active: 122,885 Recovered: 2,243,200 Death: 70,421

Pakistan 578,797 Pakistan Confirmed: 578,797 Active: 21,554 Recovered: 544,406 Death: 12,837

China 89,887 China Confirmed: 89,887 Active: 230 Recovered: 85,021 Death: 4,636

Cincinnati, 27/2: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States confirmed that it was aware of the American Airlines flight’s close encounter with a ‘long cylindrical object’ when it was mid-flight on Sunday.

The Drive reported that the encounter took place when the Airbus A320 plane, AA Flight 2292 from Cincinnati to Phoenix was at a height of 36,000 feet in the northeast corner of New Mexico.

FBI Spokesperson Frank Connor confirmed that he was aware of the incident and a probe will be launched in the matter.

“While our policy is to neither confirm nor deny investigations, the FBI works continuously with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to share intelligence and protect the public. Anyone who is aware of suspicious or criminal activity should contact their local law enforcement agency or the FBI,” said Connor.

Similar encounters of mysterious objects flying above were reported by two pilots on different planes in the same region nearly three years ago.