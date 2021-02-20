National Anthem Played in this State for the first Time in 58 Years. Find out Why!

Kohima, 20/2: The National Anthem was played in the Nagaland Assembly before Nagaland Governor RN Ravi addressed Nagaland Legislative Assembly on February 12. This is the first instance that the national anthem was played in the Nagaland assembly since it became a state on December 1, 1963. Hence making it a significant event.

The video of the assembly session playing the national anthem has been shared by security analyst Nitin A Gokhale. It shows all the members of the Assembly standing as the National Anthem “Jana Gana Mana” is played in the House for the very first time in the history of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

 

