Kohima, 20/2: The National Anthem was played in the Nagaland Assembly before Nagaland Governor RN Ravi addressed Nagaland Legislative Assembly on February 12. This is the first instance that the national anthem was played in the Nagaland assembly since it became a state on December 1, 1963. Hence making it a significant event.
The video of the assembly session playing the national anthem has been shared by security analyst Nitin A Gokhale. It shows all the members of the Assembly standing as the National Anthem “Jana Gana Mana” is played in the House for the very first time in the history of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.
Pl see the video below. At first glance, perfectly normal scene, right? But you will be amazed, like I was, to know that this was for the first time that the National Anthem was played in the Nagaland Assembly. Just for the record, Nagaland became a State on 1 December 1963 pic.twitter.com/70s6Q20d1N
— Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) February 19, 2021