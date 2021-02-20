Vidhu Vinod Chopra Confirms sequel to PK with this Actor. Find out more!

COVID-19 Updates World 111,335,358 World Confirmed: 111,335,358 Active: 22,622,515 Recovered: 86,247,282 Death: 2,465,561

USA 28,604,576 USA Confirmed: 28,604,576 Active: 9,292,963 Recovered: 18,803,857 Death: 507,756

India 10,977,387 India Confirmed: 10,977,387 Active: 143,099 Recovered: 10,678,048 Death: 156,240

Brazil 10,081,693 Brazil Confirmed: 10,081,693 Active: 807,579 Recovered: 9,029,159 Death: 244,955

Russia 4,151,984 Russia Confirmed: 4,151,984 Active: 371,675 Recovered: 3,697,433 Death: 82,876

UK 4,095,269 UK Confirmed: 4,095,269 Active: 1,644,348 Recovered: 2,331,001 Death: 119,920

Italy 2,780,882 Italy Confirmed: 2,780,882 Active: 382,448 Recovered: 2,303,199 Death: 95,235

Turkey 2,624,019 Turkey Confirmed: 2,624,019 Active: 84,568 Recovered: 2,511,548 Death: 27,903

Germany 2,381,259 Germany Confirmed: 2,381,259 Active: 128,041 Recovered: 2,185,100 Death: 68,118

Pakistan 569,846 Pakistan Confirmed: 569,846 Active: 24,081 Recovered: 533,202 Death: 12,563

China 89,824 China Confirmed: 89,824 Active: 454 Recovered: 84,734 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 20/2: Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani’s 2014 blockbuster film ‘PK’ will have a sequel soon, it will star Ranbir Kapoor. The fans were speculating a sequel since the release of the film. In the climax film’s lead, Aamir Khan was seen returning to the Earth along with Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently VindhuVinod Chopra told tabloids that, “We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir [Kapoor’s character landing on the planet] towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat [Joshi, writer] has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it.”

“We are not in the business of making money, we are in the business of making cinema. If making money [was our goal], by now, we would have made six to seven [installments of] Munna Bhai, and two to three [editions of] PK. We seek joy, happiness, and peace over a few crores, he added.