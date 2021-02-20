Vidhu Vinod Chopra Confirms sequel to PK with this Actor. Find out more!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
vinod chopra films
Mumbai, 20/2: Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani’s 2014 blockbuster film ‘PK’ will have a sequel soon, it will star Ranbir Kapoor. The fans were speculating a sequel since the release of the film. In the climax film’s lead, Aamir Khan was seen returning to the Earth along with Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently VindhuVinod Chopra told tabloids that, “We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir [Kapoor’s character landing on the planet] towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat [Joshi, writer] has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it.”

“We are not in the business of making money, we are in the business of making cinema. If making money [was our goal], by now, we would have made six to seven [installments of] Munna Bhai, and two to three [editions of] PK. We seek joy, happiness, and peace over a few crores, he added.

 

