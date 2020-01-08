Naveen pays tribute to Kelucharan Mohapatra on his birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar,8/1: Odisha Chief Minister paid tribute to the legendary dancer Kelucharan Mohapatra on his birth anniversary. Kelucharan Mohapatra was a famous classical dancer and specialized in Odissi dance. Kelucharan Mohapatra also practised and performed Gotipua dance. He was born on January 8, 1926. He is the first person to receive the Padma Vibhushan from Odisha. He also mastered percussion instruments – Mridangam, Pakhavaj and Tabla.he was also skilled in the traditional Pattachitra painting.