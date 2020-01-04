Nawab Malik demands withdrawal of Seva Dal booklet on Savarkar

Maharashtra,4/1: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party leader Nawab Malik on Saturday called for the withdrawal of the booklet ‘Veer Savarkar, Kitne Veer?’ published by Congress’ front Seva Dal which claimed that Hindutva idealogue Veer Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse had sexual relations.

Malik said writing of the article was wrong as it made personal comments on Savarkar especially when the said person is not alive.

Malik said that “Writing objectionable articles is wrong, ideological differences fine but personal comments should not be made, especially when the person (Savarkar) is not alive. The booklet should be withdrawn,”