NCW to help Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap in Sexual harassment case

Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has accused Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. She has shared this information on social media. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has now taken cognizance of this matter of sexual exploitation. National Women’s Commission Chief Rekha Sharma has asked Payal Ghosh to give a written complaint after this tweet.

Yesterday actress Payal Ghosh shared the news on social media had tagged PMO and Narendra Modi and requested for help.