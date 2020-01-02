Neena Gupta starred The Last color in Oscar shortlist for best feature movie

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 2/1: Chef Vikas Khanna directed The Last Color starring veteran  National award-winning actress Neena Gupta has been nominated for the best feature film award. The Last Color is the directorial debut of MasterChef fame Chef Vikas Khanna. He also directed the movie.

Khanna tweeted with a screenshot of the nomination announcement by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences “BEST WAY TO START 2020. MIRACLE. MIRACLE. Thank you UNIVERSE. Our humble film THE LAST COLOR is pure HEART.”

