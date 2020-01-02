Raise your voice against Pakistan-PM Modi against CAA protester

Karnatak,2/1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act to raise their voice against Pakistan’s actions of the last 70 years instead.

Addressing to a gathering in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, Modi said, “Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted were forced to come to India as refugees. But Congress and its allies don’t speak against Pakistan, instead, they are taking out rallies against these refugees.”

He also added that”Those who are agitating against the Parliament of India today, I want to say that today need is to expose activities of Pakistan at the international level.If you have to agitate, raise your voice against Pakistan’s actions of the last 70 years,”