NEET and JEE main exam may be postponed!

Big news has come on the National Eligibility Entrance Test i.e. NEET and JEE Main Examination. With the growing cases of coronavirus in the country, parents along with students have also been demanding to postpone these exams and now Union Minister Subramaniam Swamy has tweeted that NEET and JEE Main examinations to be postponed for the third time in September Can go For this, he has also said to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In such a situation, the eyes of millions of students across the country are focused on what is decided now about conducting NEET and JEE Main examinations.

Demand for conducting examinations after Deepawali

In fact, according to reports, Swamy has made a tweet, in which he has told that a high-level meeting is going on regarding the examination of NEET and JEE Main in September. According to Swamy, he has also demanded the education minister to conduct both these exams after Diwali. Swamy spoke to the Education Minister on the appeal of some students after the Supreme Court rejected the plea to cancel the exam.