Now you can buy gold for Rs 1 on Amazon

India’s leading e-commerce company, Amazon India’s payment services arm, has launched a great feature for Amazon Pay customers. This feature is named “Gold Vault”. This is a feature that offers customers the opportunity to buy digital gold. With this feature, customers can also buy gold for Rs 1, according to information on Amazon’s website.

Amazon has partnered with SafeGold for this. SafeGold is a retail brand of Digital Gold India Pvt.

By launching this feature, Amazon is said to be targeting a large number of medium and young customers. Which can pose challenges for rival companies such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, MobiKwik?

According to Amazon, customers can invest up to Rs 1 lakh in gold as a digital option, and you can buy up to 2 grams of gold without any KYC. Initially, you can buy digital gold for at least Rs 5 through Gold Vault.