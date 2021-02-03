“Neither accurate nor responsible” Government reacts to Rihanna, Greta Tweets

-
New Delhi, 3/2: The farmer’s protest has started to gain its momentum back. On February 2, i.e. Tuesday Pop Icon Rihanna had tweeted in support of Farmer’s protest in New Delhi. Hours after that Swedish Climate Activist Greta Thunberg has also extended her support for the farmer’s agitation. The Ministry of External Affairs has reacted to the remarks, calling them inaccurate and irresponsible.
“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” a statement from the ministry said.
“We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse,” it added.
“Why aren’t we talking about this?!”, wrote Rihanna on her Twitter handle
why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S
— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021
Hours later Climate activist and Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Greta Thunberg also shared the same news article that Rihanna had shared to support the farmer’s protest.
She wrote, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”
We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.
https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021