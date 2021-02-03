“Neither accurate nor responsible” Government reacts to Rihanna, Greta Tweets

COVID-19 Updates World 104,414,570 World Confirmed: 104,414,570 Active: 25,852,979 Recovered: 76,298,420 Death: 2,263,171

USA 27,027,347 USA Confirmed: 27,027,347 Active: 9,819,069 Recovered: 16,750,422 Death: 457,856

India 10,778,206 India Confirmed: 10,778,206 Active: 161,865 Recovered: 10,461,706 Death: 154,635

Brazil 9,286,256 Brazil Confirmed: 9,286,256 Active: 898,944 Recovered: 8,160,929 Death: 226,383

Russia 3,884,730 Russia Confirmed: 3,884,730 Active: 470,027 Recovered: 3,340,545 Death: 74,158

UK 3,852,623 UK Confirmed: 3,852,623 Active: 1,956,904 Recovered: 1,787,706 Death: 108,013

Italy 2,570,608 Italy Confirmed: 2,570,608 Active: 437,765 Recovered: 2,043,499 Death: 89,344

Turkey 2,492,977 Turkey Confirmed: 2,492,977 Active: 87,670 Recovered: 2,379,070 Death: 26,237

Germany 2,239,943 Germany Confirmed: 2,239,943 Active: 207,357 Recovered: 1,973,200 Death: 59,386

Pakistan 549,032 Pakistan Confirmed: 549,032 Active: 33,184 Recovered: 504,046 Death: 11,802

China 89,619 China Confirmed: 89,619 Active: 1,516 Recovered: 83,467 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 3/2: The farmer’s protest has started to gain its momentum back. On February 2, i.e. Tuesday Pop Icon Rihanna had tweeted in support of Farmer’s protest in New Delhi. Hours after that Swedish Climate Activist Greta Thunberg has also extended her support for the farmer’s agitation. The Ministry of External Affairs has reacted to the remarks, calling them inaccurate and irresponsible.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” a statement from the ministry said.

“We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse,” it added.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?!”, wrote Rihanna on her Twitter handle

Hours later Climate activist and Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Greta Thunberg also shared the same news article that Rihanna had shared to support the farmer’s protest.

She wrote, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”