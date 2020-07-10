Nepal bans all Indian News Channels except Doordarshan

Nepal government banned all the Indian news channels except Doordarshan citing baseless propaganda against the Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli. However, no official order has been passed in connection with the ban.
Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister of Nepal tweeted “The news stories and comments coming from the Indian media against the Government and Prime Minister of Nepal are highly objectionable thus condemnable. Such reports do not care about the basic ethics of journalism.”
— Bishnu Rimal (@BishnuRimal) July 9, 2020