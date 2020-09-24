New Labour code : Now you can avail gratuity on one year job instead of 5 years

Due to the new Labour code, now gratuity will be available on one year job instead of five years. According to the new Labour Code passed by the Parliament, now you will get gratuity in the same proportion if you leave a year job. Till now, on completing a five-year job, gratuity is paid according to the salary of 15 days every year.

In fact, due to the increasing trend of jobs on the contract and quick job changes of employees, there was a need to give gratuity on the job in less than five years. Experts of the labor market believed that the condition of completing a five-year job is no longer relevant, so now gratuity should be given even after completing a job of less duration.