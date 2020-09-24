Fit India movement : PM Modi discussed with Virat Kohli and Milind Soman

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement. The Prime Minister has asked the personalities who are inspiring the country to stay fit in the Fit India Dialogue 2020 event. The highlight of the event was Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and model-actor Milind Soman. The Prime Minister asked Milind about his age, asking how they were so fit. “Sir, people often ask me my age,” Milind Soman said with a smile. No one believes I’m 55 years old. Not only me but also my mother is fit at the age of 81.”

Virat Kohli also said his fitness mantra “It’s important to eat right and exercise every day,” he said. “Fitness should be a priority for everyone,” he said.