New Tejas fighter jets will have indigenous Uttam radars: DRDO Chairman

New Delhi, 22/2: Defence Research and Development Organisation’s(DRDO) Chairman Sateesh Reddy has said that indigenous Uttam radars will be used in the Tejas fighter jets.

The Times of India quoted him as saying, “We will have the Uttam radar from the 21st Tejas Mk-1A to be produced. Uttam has performed better than anticipated in the trials so far.”

He added that they had signed an MoU with the HAL regarding the same. About 63 of the 83 therefore will be indigenous Uttam radars developed by the DRDO lab, LRDE (Electronics and Radar Development Establishment).

Around 51 per cent of the new Tejas fighters to be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) would have the locally-developed Uttam radars. The Uttam radars will be replacing Israeli radars that are there in the first batch of these aircraft.