Newly-Wed man in Madhya Pradesh maintains physical Distance from Wife, She made him undergo Potency test

New Delhi, 6/12: CoronaPhobia in a newly-wed man in MP made him a victim of his wife’s suspicion and had to undergo a potency test. The man in question got married on June 29 and he was maintaining a distance from his wife ever since. This created a rift between the couple, which made the wife leave him and stay with her parents.

On December 2, the wife approached the Legal Services Authority, seeking maintenance allowance from her “impotent” husband alleging that he wasn’t getting interested in physical relations due to impotency, she complained to the authority that the man was maintaining distance even while talking.

The man when contacted by the Authorities said that “one of the members of her wife’s family had tested positive for coronavirus and her strong immunity was making her asymptomatic”