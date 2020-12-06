“Will Return Khel Ratna if Farm Laws not Withdrawn” – Vijender Singh
Boxer Vijender Singh came out to support the farmers protesting against the farm laws, the boxer said he would return Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the law is not withdrawn
New Delhi, 6/12: Olympic Bronze medalist Vijender Singh came out in support of the farmers, protesting against the farm laws on Sunday. The boxer said he will return his Khel Ratna Award if the three farm laws are not withdrawn.
“If the government doesn’t withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award,” said the boxer while addressing the farmers at Singhu. It was reported that Actor-Singer Diljit Dosanjh also spoke here yesterday.
Singh is the latest in the line of sportsperson, actors, activists who have shown their support to farmers protest. The protest entered its 11th day on Sunday.