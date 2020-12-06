Terrorists attack on security forces, 2 injured.

Terrorists attacked a joint squad of Police and CRPF in Sazgaripora in Hawal area, Srinagar, that left 2 injured.

Srinagar, 6/12: Terrorists attacked a joint squad of Police and CRPF forces, rendering one security personnel and one civilian injured. The incident took place in Sazgaripora in Hawal area, as per sources. “Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a police party at Sazgaripora in Hawal in which 01 police personnel Farooq Ahmad Chopan and 01 civilian Muneer Ahmad got injured. Both the injured were shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

 

