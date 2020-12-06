Terrorists attack on security forces, 2 injured.

COVID-19 Updates World 66,977,563 World Confirmed: 66,977,563 Active: 19,082,655 Recovered: 46,358,139 Death: 1,536,769

Srinagar, 6/12: Terrorists attacked a joint squad of Police and CRPF forces, rendering one security personnel and one civilian injured. The incident took place in Sazgaripora in Hawal area, as per sources. “Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a police party at Sazgaripora in Hawal in which 01 police personnel Farooq Ahmad Chopan and 01 civilian Muneer Ahmad got injured. Both the injured were shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.