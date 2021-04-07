-
WorldConfirmed: 133,151,944Active: 22,882,464Recovered: 107,380,116Death: 2,889,364
USAConfirmed: 31,560,438Active: 6,867,957Recovered: 24,122,221Death: 570,260
BrazilConfirmed: 13,106,058Active: 1,209,910Recovered: 11,558,784Death: 337,364
IndiaConfirmed: 12,801,785Active: 843,442Recovered: 11,792,135Death: 166,208
RussiaConfirmed: 4,606,162Active: 275,202Recovered: 4,229,480Death: 101,480
UKConfirmed: 4,364,529Active: 315,384Recovered: 3,922,263Death: 126,882
ItalyConfirmed: 3,686,707Active: 555,705Recovered: 3,019,255Death: 111,747
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,579,185Active: 387,043Recovered: 3,159,475Death: 32,667
GermanyConfirmed: 2,912,636Active: 220,274Recovered: 2,614,500Death: 77,862
PakistanConfirmed: 700,188Active: 64,373Recovered: 620,789Death: 15,026
ChinaConfirmed: 90,341Active: 248Recovered: 85,457Death: 4,636
କଟକ, ୭ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : କଟକ ମହାନଦୀ ହାଡିଆପଠାକୁ ବାଲିରେ ପୋତିବା ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ମହାନଦୀ ପଠାରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲେ ଏନଜିଟି ଟିମ୍ । ଏନଜିଟିର ପୁରା ଟିମ୍ ସେଠାରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ପୋତିଥିବା ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ବୁଲି ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ପ୍ରତିନିଧି ଦଳ ସହ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ, କମିସନରଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଆବେଦନକାରୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ରହିଥିଲେ । ମହାନଦୀ ପଠାରେ ବାଲି ଖନନ କରି ପୋତିବା ଦ୍ୱାରା କଣ କଣ ସମସ୍ୟା ଉପୁଜୁଛି ତାର ପୁଙ୍ଖନୁପୁଙ୍ଖ ତଦନ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିସହ ସେଠାରେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରତିନିଧିଙ୍କୁ ଏ ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତରେ ପଚାରି ବୁଝିଛନ୍ତି ଏନଜିଟି ଟିମ୍ ।