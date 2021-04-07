ମହାନଦୀ ପଠାରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲେ ଏନଜିଟି ଟିମ୍

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କଟକ,  ୭ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : କଟକ ମହାନଦୀ ହାଡିଆପଠାକୁ ବାଲିରେ ପୋତିବା ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ମହାନଦୀ ପଠାରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲେ ଏନଜିଟି ଟିମ୍ । ଏନଜିଟିର ପୁରା ଟିମ୍ ସେଠାରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ପୋତିଥିବା ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ବୁଲି ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ପ୍ରତିନିଧି ଦଳ ସହ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ, କମିସନରଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଆବେଦନକାରୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ରହିଥିଲେ । ମହାନଦୀ ପଠାରେ ବାଲି ଖନନ କରି ପୋତିବା ଦ୍ୱାରା କଣ କଣ ସମସ୍ୟା ଉପୁଜୁଛି ତାର ପୁଙ୍ଖନୁପୁଙ୍ଖ ତଦନ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିସହ ସେଠାରେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରତିନିଧିଙ୍କୁ ଏ ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତରେ ପଚାରି ବୁଝିଛନ୍ତି ଏନଜିଟି ଟିମ୍ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
