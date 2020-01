New Delhi, 18/1: NIA (National Intelligence Agency) has filed a case against the suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh. NIA filed the case under sections 18, 19, 20 and 38, 39 of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act).

Davinder was arrested along with Naveed Babu, self-styled district commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, a new recruit Atif and an advocate Irfan Mir. He was accused of helping the militants. Union Home Ministry ordered NIA to probe the case.