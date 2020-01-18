Ramchandra Guha takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

Kerala,18/1: Famous Historian Ramchandra Guha took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claim him to be a fifth-generation dynast. And he also urged the Keralites to not to repeat this mistake in 2024.

Addressing the crowds on the occasion of the Kerela literature festival in Kozikhode, Guha said, “Why did you (Malayalis) elect Rahul Gandhi to Parliament. I have nothing against Rahul Gandhi personally. He is a decent fellow, very well-mannered. But young India does not want a fifth-generation dynast.”

He also said,” If you Malayalis make the mistake of re-electing Rahul Gandhi in 2024 too, you are merely handing over an advantage to Narendra Modi because Narendra Modi’s great advantage is that he is not Rahul Gandhi,”.