Nia Sharma wins stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi made In India. The show came to an end on Sunday (August 30). Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India was a special edition. This show was shot in Film City, Mumbai.

Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin were the other two contestants who battled with Nia Sharma for the title.