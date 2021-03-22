Night Curfew Imposed in this District of Odisha!

COVID-19 Updates World 123,959,083 World Confirmed: 123,959,083 Active: 21,353,420 Recovered: 99,876,417 Death: 2,729,246

USA 30,523,015 USA Confirmed: 30,523,015 Active: 7,213,391 Recovered: 22,754,300 Death: 555,324

Brazil 11,998,233 Brazil Confirmed: 11,998,233 Active: 1,254,185 Recovered: 10,449,933 Death: 294,115

India 11,646,081 India Confirmed: 11,646,081 Active: 334,610 Recovered: 11,151,468 Death: 160,003

Russia 4,466,153 Russia Confirmed: 4,466,153 Active: 293,577 Recovered: 4,077,185 Death: 95,391

UK 4,296,583 UK Confirmed: 4,296,583 Active: 497,217 Recovered: 3,673,211 Death: 126,155

Italy 3,376,376 Italy Confirmed: 3,376,376 Active: 571,672 Recovered: 2,699,762 Death: 104,942

Turkey 3,013,122 Turkey Confirmed: 3,013,122 Active: 157,874 Recovered: 2,825,187 Death: 30,061

Germany 2,670,000 Germany Confirmed: 2,670,000 Active: 171,330 Recovered: 2,423,400 Death: 75,270

Pakistan 630,471 Pakistan Confirmed: 630,471 Active: 33,070 Recovered: 583,538 Death: 13,863

China 90,106 China Confirmed: 90,106 Active: 161 Recovered: 85,309 Death: 4,636

A night curfew has been announced in Malkangiri from March 23 to 31. Night curfew will be in effect from 9pm to 9am. The administration has taken this step in view of the Bada Jatra, Holi. The Malkangiri district commissioner said the masks and social distances are mandatory during the Dola Yatra.