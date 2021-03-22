Night Curfew Imposed in this District of Odisha!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 123,959,083
    World
    Confirmed: 123,959,083
    Active: 21,353,420
    Recovered: 99,876,417
    Death: 2,729,246
  • USA 30,523,015
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,523,015
    Active: 7,213,391
    Recovered: 22,754,300
    Death: 555,324
  • Brazil 11,998,233
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,998,233
    Active: 1,254,185
    Recovered: 10,449,933
    Death: 294,115
  • India 11,646,081
    India
    Confirmed: 11,646,081
    Active: 334,610
    Recovered: 11,151,468
    Death: 160,003
  • Russia 4,466,153
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,466,153
    Active: 293,577
    Recovered: 4,077,185
    Death: 95,391
  • UK 4,296,583
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,296,583
    Active: 497,217
    Recovered: 3,673,211
    Death: 126,155
  • Italy 3,376,376
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,376,376
    Active: 571,672
    Recovered: 2,699,762
    Death: 104,942
  • Turkey 3,013,122
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,013,122
    Active: 157,874
    Recovered: 2,825,187
    Death: 30,061
  • Germany 2,670,000
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,670,000
    Active: 171,330
    Recovered: 2,423,400
    Death: 75,270
  • Pakistan 630,471
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 630,471
    Active: 33,070
    Recovered: 583,538
    Death: 13,863
  • China 90,106
    China
    Confirmed: 90,106
    Active: 161
    Recovered: 85,309
    Death: 4,636

A night curfew has been announced in Malkangiri from March 23 to 31. Night curfew will be in effect from 9pm to 9am. The administration has taken this step in view of the Bada Jatra, Holi. The Malkangiri district commissioner said the masks and social distances are mandatory during the Dola Yatra.

