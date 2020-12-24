Night Curfew Withdrawn in Bengaluru a day after imposing it

COVID-19 Updates World 79,192,794 World Confirmed: 79,192,794 Active: 21,648,525 Recovered: 55,803,833 Death: 1,740,436

USA 18,917,152 USA Confirmed: 18,917,152 Active: 7,481,068 Recovered: 11,101,866 Death: 334,218

India 10,123,778 India Confirmed: 10,123,778 Active: 283,827 Recovered: 9,693,173 Death: 146,778

Brazil 7,366,677 Brazil Confirmed: 7,366,677 Active: 772,057 Recovered: 6,405,356 Death: 189,264

Russia 2,963,688 Russia Confirmed: 2,963,688 Active: 539,735 Recovered: 2,370,857 Death: 53,096

UK 2,149,551 UK Confirmed: 2,149,551 Active: 2,080,500 Recovered: N/A Death: 69,051

Turkey 2,082,610 Turkey Confirmed: 2,082,610 Active: 162,442 Recovered: 1,901,307 Death: 18,861

Italy 1,991,278 Italy Confirmed: 1,991,278 Active: 598,816 Recovered: 1,322,067 Death: 70,395

Germany 1,591,383 Germany Confirmed: 1,591,383 Active: 377,798 Recovered: 1,184,400 Death: 29,185

Pakistan 465,070 Pakistan Confirmed: 465,070 Active: 38,268 Recovered: 417,134 Death: 9,668

China 86,899 China Confirmed: 86,899 Active: 315 Recovered: 81,950 Death: 4,634

Bengaluru, 24/12: In a major turn of events the Karnataka Government has withdrawn the night curfew that was imposed in the city yesterday. Earlier the government had said that curfew was imposed to curve the coronavirus case in the city. Today the Bengaluru police had imposed section 144 during the night curfew.