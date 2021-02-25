Nirav Modi to be Extradited To India, says UK Court

COVID-19 Updates World 113,199,590 World Confirmed: 113,199,590 Active: 21,886,393 Recovered: 88,802,336 Death: 2,510,861

USA 28,974,623 USA Confirmed: 28,974,623 Active: 9,115,931 Recovered: 19,340,329 Death: 518,363

India 11,046,914 India Confirmed: 11,046,914 Active: 151,671 Recovered: 10,738,501 Death: 156,742

Brazil 10,326,008 Brazil Confirmed: 10,326,008 Active: 794,911 Recovered: 9,281,018 Death: 250,079

Russia 4,212,100 Russia Confirmed: 4,212,100 Active: 359,560 Recovered: 3,767,664 Death: 84,876

UK 4,144,577 UK Confirmed: 4,144,577 Active: 1,356,364 Recovered: 2,666,466 Death: 121,747

Italy 2,848,564 Italy Confirmed: 2,848,564 Active: 389,433 Recovered: 2,362,465 Death: 96,666

Turkey 2,665,194 Turkey Confirmed: 2,665,194 Active: 96,616 Recovered: 2,540,293 Death: 28,285

Germany 2,416,037 Germany Confirmed: 2,416,037 Active: 119,927 Recovered: 2,226,500 Death: 69,610

Pakistan 575,941 Pakistan Confirmed: 575,941 Active: 23,281 Recovered: 539,888 Death: 12,772

China 89,871 China Confirmed: 89,871 Active: 281 Recovered: 84,954 Death: 4,636

London, 25/2: Nirav Modi who is wanted for fraud and money laundering in the ₹ 14,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam will be extradited to India, said a UK court. The court dismissed the arguments like his mental health worsening during the pandemic and Indian prison conditions.

“I am satisfied that Nirav Modi’s extradition to India is in compliance per human rights,” District Judge Samuel Goozee said, adding that he had the right to appeal the order.

“There is no evidence that if extradited Nirav Modi will not get justice,” the judge said, agreeing with the submissions of the Indian government.

“Mr Modi personally subsequently wrote to PNB acknowledging the debt and promising to repay. The CBI is investigating that Nirav Modi firms were dummy partners,” the judge noted. These companies were shadow companies operated by Nirav Modi, the judge said.

“I do not accept that Nirav Modi was involved in legitimate business. I find no genuine transactions and believe there is a process of dishonesty.”

The manner in which Letters of Undertaking were obtained, “the combination as a whole, takes us to the conclusion that Nirav Modi and co were fraudulently operating”, the judge said.

“Many of these are a matter for trial in India. I am satisfied again that there is evidence he could be convicted. Prima facie there is a case of money laundering.”

Nirav Modi was arrested on an extradition warrant on March 19, 2019.