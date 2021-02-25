Nirav Modi to be Extradited To India, says UK Court

-
World
113,199,590
WorldConfirmed: 113,199,590Active: 21,886,393Recovered: 88,802,336Death: 2,510,861
-
USA
28,974,623
USAConfirmed: 28,974,623Active: 9,115,931Recovered: 19,340,329Death: 518,363
-
India
11,046,914
IndiaConfirmed: 11,046,914Active: 151,671Recovered: 10,738,501Death: 156,742
-
Brazil
10,326,008
BrazilConfirmed: 10,326,008Active: 794,911Recovered: 9,281,018Death: 250,079
-
Russia
4,212,100
RussiaConfirmed: 4,212,100Active: 359,560Recovered: 3,767,664Death: 84,876
-
UK
4,144,577
UKConfirmed: 4,144,577Active: 1,356,364Recovered: 2,666,466Death: 121,747
-
Italy
2,848,564
ItalyConfirmed: 2,848,564Active: 389,433Recovered: 2,362,465Death: 96,666
-
Turkey
2,665,194
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,665,194Active: 96,616Recovered: 2,540,293Death: 28,285
-
Germany
2,416,037
GermanyConfirmed: 2,416,037Active: 119,927Recovered: 2,226,500Death: 69,610
-
Pakistan
575,941
PakistanConfirmed: 575,941Active: 23,281Recovered: 539,888Death: 12,772
-
China
89,871
ChinaConfirmed: 89,871Active: 281Recovered: 84,954Death: 4,636
London, 25/2: Nirav Modi who is wanted for fraud and money laundering in the ₹ 14,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam will be extradited to India, said a UK court. The court dismissed the arguments like his mental health worsening during the pandemic and Indian prison conditions.
“I am satisfied that Nirav Modi’s extradition to India is in compliance per human rights,” District Judge Samuel Goozee said, adding that he had the right to appeal the order.
“There is no evidence that if extradited Nirav Modi will not get justice,” the judge said, agreeing with the submissions of the Indian government.
“Mr Modi personally subsequently wrote to PNB acknowledging the debt and promising to repay. The CBI is investigating that Nirav Modi firms were dummy partners,” the judge noted. These companies were shadow companies operated by Nirav Modi, the judge said.
“I do not accept that Nirav Modi was involved in legitimate business. I find no genuine transactions and believe there is a process of dishonesty.”
The manner in which Letters of Undertaking were obtained, “the combination as a whole, takes us to the conclusion that Nirav Modi and co were fraudulently operating”, the judge said.
“Many of these are a matter for trial in India. I am satisfied again that there is evidence he could be convicted. Prima facie there is a case of money laundering.”
Nirav Modi was arrested on an extradition warrant on March 19, 2019.