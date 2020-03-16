Nirbhaya Case: Three Convicts approached ICJ

New Delhi, 16/3: Three of the four accused in the 2012 Nirbhaya Rape and Murder case have gone to the International Court of Justice. The three convicts are Akshay, Pawan and Vinay. They have gone to ICJ against the death sentence.

The Patiala House court on May 5 issued a death warrant for the hanging of 4 people involved in the Nirbhaya rape case. Akshay, Pawan, Vinay, and Mukesh will be hanged on March 20. They are scheduled to be hanged on March 20 at 5:30 p.m.

The Delhi Patiala House Court has suspended the hanging on March 3. Therefore, on the 3rd, four convicts were not hanged. The hanging date was moved three times. Convicts are playing new tricks to survive the hangover.