Nirbhaya death row convict moves court to seek psychiatric treatment

New Delhi, 20/2: Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma has moved a Delhi court seeking direction to Tihar Jail authorities to provide him high-level medical treatment after he hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell earlier this week.

Vinay Sharma had received minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment after he banged his head on the wall on February 16, a Tihar Jail official said on Thursday.

In a plea through his lawyer AP Singh, Vinay Sharma has claimed that he sustained a grievous head injury, fracture in his right arm, mental illness and schizophrenia. He has requested the court to direct jail authorities to provide him with high-level medical treatment and refer him to the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) hospital in Shahdara.