Bengal bounced back against Odisha

Cuttack, 20/2: With scintillating century from Anustup Majumdar(136 of 194) and a brilliant half-century from Shahbaz Ahmed (82 of 154), Bengal bounced back in the quarterfinal tie against Odisha in the quarterfinal.

Earlier Odisha captain Subhransu Senapati won the toss and elected to bowl first. Odisha bowlers proved the captain’s decision right and took the wickets of both the openers cheaply. Then Bengal suffered a mini batting collapse with the team struggling at 46-5. But Anustup Majumdar and Sreevats Goswami steadied the ship.

For Odisha, Suryakant Pradhan and Kanwar Sing Chohan took 2 wickets each.