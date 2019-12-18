Nirmala Sitaraman holds pre-budget talk with Finance Minister of States

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman held a pre-budget discussion with finance ministers of various states and union territories in Delhi.

Chief Ministers of Goa, Haryana, and Puducherry, Deputy Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura, as well as 17 Finance Ministers/Ministers representing their states and senior Officers from Union Government and States, attended the meeting. Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Shri Anurag Singh Thakur also attended the meeting.

The finance minister was open to any suggestion given by the ministers. She also insisted that India can become a 5 trillion economy. It can only be achieved by the co-operation between the state and the center. She also assured that the suggestion given by the states will be taken into consideration.