Jodhpur, 4/1: Solid State Physics Division of Bhaba Atomic Research Center(BARC) awarded young Associate Professor of Physics, NISER, Bhubaneswar Dr. Subhankar Bedanta Young Achiever Award for the year 2019. He was awarded on the occasion of the Department of Atomic Energy-Solid State Physics Symposium (DAE-SSPS)-2019 held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, Rajashtan. Dr. Bedanta works especially on nanomagnetism and published more than 60 journals about this topic.