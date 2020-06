Indian Umpire Nitin Menon is the only Indian to be included in the ICC elite panel of umpires. He becomes the youngest and only 3rd Indian umpire after Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi to join the elite panel. Nitin Menon will replace Nigel Llong in the 12-man ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the 2020-21 season. 36-year-old Menon has so far officiated in 3 Tests, 24 ODIs and 16 T20Is.