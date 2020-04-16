Coronavirus has created terror in the world. Most Countries have been affected by the deadly Virus.

Not a single corona patient has been identified here. According to Johns Hopkins University, 15 countries in Asia, Africa, and Oceania have yet to detect the virus. Not a single corona patient has been identified in these countries. The virus did not reach Antarctica. Of course, no one lives here permanently.

No patients have been identified in North Korea. The country is ruled by Kim Jong Un. The data doesn’t even come out of here. Seventeen Corona patients were identified, according to a report. However, all were shot dead by the government. However, it is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The North Korean border is bordered by China and Russia. Similarly in the south is South Korea.

Another country is Tajikistan. This is the country of Central Asia. It is bordered by Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and China. Since March, Tajikistan has banned the entry of people from 35 corona-infected countries. So it was withdrawn. The quarantine of foreigners was mandatory. However, no restrictions have been imposed on the country or public gatherings have been banned.

Coronavirus has not been detected in Turkmenistan, off the Caspian coast. It has a population of only 5.6 million. Human rights are worthless in this country. It is very difficult to get information from the outside.

Corona has yet to reach two African countries, Lesotho and Comoros. Comoros is an island. At one time, 250 people were quarantined here. However, reports from People say that’s just what’s happening. Partial lockdowns have been implemented in the country.

Among the South African countries is Lesotho. It is surrounded by other countries, such as Vatican City and San Marino. Lesotho is located 1,000 meters above sea level.

Corona did not reach six Oceania countries. These are Kiribati, Tuvalu, Tonga, Samoa, Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Nauru, Palau, Vanuatu and the Federated States of Micronesia. All of these islands have a population of 7 million.

The two countries immediately declared a national catastrophe after it was reported that Corona was spreading. So far no one was able to send in the perfect solution, which is not strange.