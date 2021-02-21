No Deaths due to Covid-19 in 22 states and 4 UTs in 24 hours: Centre

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 111,723,468
    World
    Confirmed: 111,723,468
    Active: 22,297,784
    Recovered: 86,952,002
    Death: 2,473,682
  • USA 28,706,473
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,706,473
    Active: 9,297,326
    Recovered: 18,899,272
    Death: 509,875
  • India 10,991,651
    India
    Confirmed: 10,991,651
    Active: 145,597
    Recovered: 10,689,715
    Death: 156,339
  • Brazil 10,139,148
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,139,148
    Active: 825,203
    Recovered: 9,067,939
    Death: 246,006
  • Russia 4,164,726
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,164,726
    Active: 367,988
    Recovered: 3,713,445
    Death: 83,293
  • UK 4,105,675
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,105,675
    Active: 1,654,309
    Recovered: 2,331,001
    Death: 120,365
  • Italy 2,795,796
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,795,796
    Active: 384,623
    Recovered: 2,315,687
    Death: 95,486
  • Turkey 2,631,876
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,631,876
    Active: 85,135
    Recovered: 2,518,758
    Death: 27,983
  • Germany 2,388,417
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,388,417
    Active: 129,474
    Recovered: 2,190,600
    Death: 68,343
  • Pakistan 571,174
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 571,174
    Active: 24,466
    Recovered: 534,107
    Death: 12,601
  • China 89,831
    China
    Confirmed: 89,831
    Active: 423
    Recovered: 84,772
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 21/2: No casualties were reported in the last 24 hours in 22 states and Union Territories, said the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

These include Gujarat, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Assam, Meghalaya, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Ladakh, Nagaland, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar.

101 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in five states which account for 80 percent of the new deaths, the ministry said.

“Centre has advised these states to work on improving overall testing by focusing on increasing proportion of RT-PCR tests, all negative Rapid Test results to be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test & refocus on strict & comprehensive surveillance among others,” the ministry added.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.