No Deaths due to Covid-19 in 22 states and 4 UTs in 24 hours: Centre

New Delhi, 21/2: No casualties were reported in the last 24 hours in 22 states and Union Territories, said the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

These include Gujarat, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Assam, Meghalaya, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Ladakh, Nagaland, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar.

101 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in five states which account for 80 percent of the new deaths, the ministry said.

“Centre has advised these states to work on improving overall testing by focusing on increasing proportion of RT-PCR tests, all negative Rapid Test results to be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test & refocus on strict & comprehensive surveillance among others,” the ministry added.