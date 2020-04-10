No Mask ,No petrol

Bhubaneswar, 10/4: Wearing masks is a priority to prevent COVID-19. It is mandatory to wear a mask when leaving the house. The state government has even ordered a fine for not wearing a mask.

The Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association fully supports the government’s decision. The union has strictly enforced the law on wearing masks. “If you don’t wear masks, you will not be able to get petrol at the petrol pump,” he said.

The decision was taken in the interest of petrol pump employees and customers, said Sanjay Lath, general secretary of the Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association.