No need to panic on oil prices: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi,11/1: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government has adopted a wait and watch policy on the ongoing Iran and USA conflict. But he also assured that there is no reason to panic on oil prices. The tension between the USA and Iran has affected the global oil market drastically. The oil price is stabilizing now.

Addressing to the reporter manufacturing conclave organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Union Minister said: “The government has taken a position to wait and watch. However, there is no need to panic. Prices are stabilizing now.”