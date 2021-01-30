No Ranji Trophy for the 1st time in 87 Years!

COVID-19 Updates World 102,735,204 World Confirmed: 102,735,204 Active: 26,062,585 Recovered: 74,454,078 Death: 2,218,541

USA 26,514,275 USA Confirmed: 26,514,275 Active: 9,861,794 Recovered: 16,204,991 Death: 447,490

India 10,740,309 India Confirmed: 10,740,309 Active: 171,027 Recovered: 10,415,080 Death: 154,202

Brazil 9,119,477 Brazil Confirmed: 9,119,477 Active: 936,059 Recovered: 7,960,643 Death: 222,775

Russia 3,832,080 Russia Confirmed: 3,832,080 Active: 479,419 Recovered: 3,279,964 Death: 72,697

UK 3,772,813 UK Confirmed: 3,772,813 Active: 1,994,506 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 104,371

Italy 2,529,070 Italy Confirmed: 2,529,070 Active: 467,824 Recovered: 1,973,388 Death: 87,858

Turkey 2,464,030 Turkey Confirmed: 2,464,030 Active: 89,985 Recovered: 2,348,309 Death: 25,736

Germany 2,209,057 Germany Confirmed: 2,209,057 Active: 240,107 Recovered: 1,911,800 Death: 57,150

Pakistan 543,214 Pakistan Confirmed: 543,214 Active: 33,439 Recovered: 498,152 Death: 11,623

China 89,430 China Confirmed: 89,430 Active: 1,711 Recovered: 83,083 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 30/1: India’s premier domestic tournament Ranji trophy will not be played this year in Indian Cricket’s 87-year-old history. Vijay Hazare Trophy will take its place for this season as per the wishes of the majority of the state units.

The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote to the State Associations which stated, “I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women’s One Day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21.”

Shah also wrote about the difficulty in organising a Domestic competition in a post covid world.

“As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games,” Shah wrote.

Shah Congratulated the state associations on the successful conduct of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“I write this with some satisfaction and a whole lot of gratitude towards the state associations and staff of the BCCI for the successful conduct of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament so far after having delivered a flawless IPL earlier,” he added.

He informed the state associations of the England Series Preparations and said, “The preparations for the England tour of India which commences on 5th February onwards, are in full swing and there is a lot of excitement around it after the historic tour of Australia where, as you are aware, the team had performed miraculously under extremely trying circumstances.”