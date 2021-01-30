No Ranji Trophy for the 1st time in 87 Years!

-
WorldConfirmed: 102,735,204Active: 26,062,585Recovered: 74,454,078Death: 2,218,541
USAConfirmed: 26,514,275Active: 9,861,794Recovered: 16,204,991Death: 447,490
IndiaConfirmed: 10,740,309Active: 171,027Recovered: 10,415,080Death: 154,202
BrazilConfirmed: 9,119,477Active: 936,059Recovered: 7,960,643Death: 222,775
RussiaConfirmed: 3,832,080Active: 479,419Recovered: 3,279,964Death: 72,697
UKConfirmed: 3,772,813Active: 1,994,506Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 104,371
ItalyConfirmed: 2,529,070Active: 467,824Recovered: 1,973,388Death: 87,858
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,464,030Active: 89,985Recovered: 2,348,309Death: 25,736
GermanyConfirmed: 2,209,057Active: 240,107Recovered: 1,911,800Death: 57,150
PakistanConfirmed: 543,214Active: 33,439Recovered: 498,152Death: 11,623
ChinaConfirmed: 89,430Active: 1,711Recovered: 83,083Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 30/1: India’s premier domestic tournament Ranji trophy will not be played this year in Indian Cricket’s 87-year-old history. Vijay Hazare Trophy will take its place for this season as per the wishes of the majority of the state units.
The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote to the State Associations which stated, “I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women’s One Day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21.”
Shah also wrote about the difficulty in organising a Domestic competition in a post covid world.
“As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games,” Shah wrote.
Shah Congratulated the state associations on the successful conduct of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
“I write this with some satisfaction and a whole lot of gratitude towards the state associations and staff of the BCCI for the successful conduct of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament so far after having delivered a flawless IPL earlier,” he added.
He informed the state associations of the England Series Preparations and said, “The preparations for the England tour of India which commences on 5th February onwards, are in full swing and there is a lot of excitement around it after the historic tour of Australia where, as you are aware, the team had performed miraculously under extremely trying circumstances.”